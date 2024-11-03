Assam: Book Titled ‘Pita’ Released at Gauhati Press Club

Guwahati: Noted Novelist-play writer, director Prabhat Goswami on Saturday released a book “Pita” written by young writer Sumi Rahman at Gauhati Press Club. Senior Journalist - writer Dimpul kr.Chutia,writer Geetimalika Neog, writer senior journalist Mantu Saikia were present at the inauguration programme as special guests . Established social worker ,business man Jamir Rahman, Journalist, writer Darshana Baruah also were present as guests of honour in this meeting.Pita is Sumi Rahman’s seventh book.The book is published by Apurba Kalita on behalf of M.R . Publication, Panbazar, Guwahati.

