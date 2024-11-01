Assam: Young poet Prosenjit Nath of Silchar released Poetry book ‘Yeast of Eden’

OUR Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In a remarkable literary debut, young poet Prosenjit Nath of Silchar has released his first poetry collection titled “Yeast of Eden.” This promising new voice in poetry has already garnered significant attention, with the book’s blurb penned by the renowned bilingual poet K. Satchidanandan, a Sahitya Akademy awardee and a president of the Kerala Sahitya Akademy. In his synopsis, he stated that Prosenjit's work in this collection demonstrates his ability to articulate poetry while also reflecting the diverse variety of themes, moods, and emotions that the poet explores.

‘Yeast of Eden’ published by Dhauli Books, is brought to readers by Manu Dash, a distinguished bilingual poet of Odisha.

Prosenjit revealed that he is working on a poetry collection and that he will make his non-fiction debut in 2025.

Poet Prosenjit is a versatile technocrat, poet, writer, and columnist whose literary enthusiasm pervaded every facet of his existence. An ardent passion for poetry and creative expression complemented his technological and administrative career. His works exuded sensitivity and astuteness, mirroring his profound inner life. As a lifelong literary aficionado, Prosenjit made a lasting impact as both a visionary and a wordsmith.

Also Read: Assam: District Electricity Committee Meet Held in Golaghat District

Also Watch: