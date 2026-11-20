First govt-sector liver transplant patients discharged

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam strengthened its healthcare and medical education sectors on Wednesday by appointing 250 Registrars and Demonstrators to various medical colleges. On the same day, the donor and recipient of the state's first successful liver transplant at a government medical institution were discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after 25 days of observation.

Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Minister Ashok Singhal distributed appointment letters to the newly recruited professionals at a programme held at GMCH. He said the appointments would strengthen the state's medical education system and healthcare services.

Singhal said the Medical and Health Recruitment Board recruited 250 Registrars and Demonstrators during 2026-27. Additionally, 523 faculty members received promotions through departmental committees in July and September, while 334 Senior Residents were appointed across various medical colleges.

Highlighting infrastructure expansion, the Minister said Assam had 15 medical colleges, with nine more under construction. The process of establishing four additional colleges would begin shortly, while new medical colleges were also planned for Bajali and Hailakandi.

Meanwhile, the donor and recipient of Assam's first successful liver transplant in a government medical institution were discharged from GMCH. The surgery was performed on October 23 by a specialist team led by Dr Senthil Kumar from the Department of Liver Transplantation and Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Surgery.

Singhal met both patients and enquired about their recovery. He appreciated the efforts of the doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel involved in the procedure.

He said the successful transplant demonstrated the growing capabilities of Assam's advanced healthcare infrastructure and would help patients access specialised treatment within the state, reducing the financial and emotional burden of travelling elsewhere for critical medical care.