Assam: BPF in NDA fold makes alliance stronger, says Dilip Saikia

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Assam BJP president and Member of Parliament from Darrang-Udalguri, Shri Dilip Saikia, said that the inclusion of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has made the coalition stronger and more resilient in the state.

Welcoming the BPF’s participation in the government led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Saikia said the alliance will open “a new and broad avenue for the holistic and inclusive development of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region.” Extending warm congratulations to newly inducted minister and BPF MLA Charan Boro, the BJP leader said that under the visionary leadership of Dr Sarma and with the cooperation of BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, the new council will work with dedication to ensure inclusive growth for the 3.5 million residents of the BTC area. Saikia also congratulated BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, stating that the Central and State Governments, along with the BTC administration, will move forward in unity to preserve peace and ensure equal development and rights for all communities and ethnic groups in the region.

