Assam: BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary Pledges Closer Ties with Govt to Boost Bodoland’s Development

Kokrajhar: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary has reaffirmed his party’s commitment to accelerating development across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), stressing the importance of collaboration with the state government to achieve lasting progress.

Speaking to reporters after BPF MLA Charan Boro was sworn in as Assam’s Transport Minister at Raj Bhavan, Mohilary said the BPF has always prioritised the welfare and advancement of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). He noted that renewed cooperation with the government would help bridge gaps in regional development and strengthen administrative efficiency.

“The BPF has consistently worked for the growth of Bodoland, and we are ready to work hand in hand with the government for the betterment of our people,” Mohilary said, adding that the party will launch a series of focused development initiatives in the BTC from November.

With the BPF’s return to the NDA alliance and representation in the state Cabinet, political observers believe that the move will reinforce regional coordination and speed up infrastructure and welfare projects in Bodoland.

Local leaders and supporters have welcomed the development, expressing optimism that this renewed partnership will bring tangible improvements to the region’s economy.