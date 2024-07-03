Assam: Brahmaputra water level crosses danger mark in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Incessant rains across the region have triggered flooding in several parts of the state. The Brahmaputra River, along with its tributaries, is now flowing above the danger marks. In the capital city of Guwahati, too, the water level is now above the danger level. As per the DDMA measurements on Tuesday, the water level was at 49.69, while the danger level for the city is 49.68. The water level yesterday was at 48.90, which was slightly lower than the danger mark.

