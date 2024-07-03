Assam: Rs 120 crore released as gratuitous relief for flood-affected people

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In order to ensure that the flood-affected people got their rations, the state government has released Rs 120 crore as gratuitous relief. Gratuitous Relief (GR) means relief materials like rice, salt, Dal, mustard oil, drinking water, sanitation facilities, etc. for the affected people during natural calamities and man-made violence. Each and every civilian who is affected by natural calamities or man-made violence that may occur in the state is entitled to receive GR. According to sources at the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, district authorities have been instructed to distribute rations to flood-affected people, and funds have been released to the districts for this purpose. If any district asks for more money for the distribution of relief materials, they will be provided additional funds. To ensure that there is no shortage of rice for the flood-affected, the state government has stocked 20,000 MT of rice, they said.

Sources also said that rations are being provided to people in relief camps as per the Assam Disaster Management Manual. Those not taking shelter in relief camps are being supplied 'dry ration', they added.

