Assam: Branch manager of UCO Bank arrested by Guwahati Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The branch manager of the Silpukhuri Branch of the UCO Bank was arrested by the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on Friday night.

According to sources, the branch manager, identified as Prasenjit Roy, was accused of involvement in an incident of land grabbing. The land belongs to an elderly woman from Guwahati’s Japorigog locality. The victim had filed a complaint regarding the incident, leading to the arrest of the accused. As per the complaint, the woman had kept her land documents as a mortgage for a loan from the bank, but the manager fraudulently transferred the property to his name.

