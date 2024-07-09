Robbery Strikes Again in Kokrajhar: Forester Loses Rs. 2.15 Lakh Near UCO Bank Branch

KOKRAJHAR: Twelve days following a robbery that occurred in broad daylight next to the Axis bank branch in the centre of Kokrajhar town, another incident occurred on Monday at approximately 11 am near the UCO bank branch, which is situated on Jwhwlao Dwimalu road. The robbery case took place at a distance of about 400 metres away from the previous robbery case.

Sources from the Forest department said Naresh Basumatary, a Forester-I of the Social Forestry department withdrew Rs. 2.15 lakh of the department for payment of labourers engaged in nursery under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) schemes from the UCO bank branch. When he proceeded and got in to his car parked near a private eye care centre at Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road, two youths told him that some of money fell on the ground and when he saw some notes on the road behind his car, he came out of the car to collect the notes but taking this advantage the thieves took away his bag containing over Rs. 2.15 lakhs kept in the front left seat. Upon entering his vehicle, he saw that the young people had taken the bag with his cash, identity card, ATM card, and other personal cards. They had also made a fool out of him by throwing some little notes behind his car.

Sources said the amount of Rs. 2.15 lakh was meant for payment to labourers in a nursery under CAMPA scheme under Basugaon forest beat office as he is looking after the nurseries under CAMPA. Basumatary narrated how he was befooled and said the thieves perhaps followed him right from the bank branch.

