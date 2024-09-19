Assam: BSF Wives Welfare Association Day Celebrated in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: The Border Security Force Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) celebrated the 32nd BWWA Day at Frontier Head Quarter, Patgaon, Guwahati. The event was inaugurated by the Head of BWWA, Nidhi Deouskar, Guwahati, who lit the ceremonial lamp in the presence of all BWWA members.

In a solemn and respectful tribute, the wives of BSF martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the nation were also felicitated for their enduring strength and courage.

Nidhi Deouskar praised the pivotal role BWWA has played in supporting and uplifting the families of BSF personnel. She highlighted the organization’s tireless efforts in ensuring the welfare of BSF families, both serving and retired. In her address, she acknowledged BWWA’s commitment to empowering these families through various initiatives, stated a press release.

