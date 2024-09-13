BSF IG Sanjay Kumar Misra Reviews Law and Order Situation and Operational Readiness in Manipur Amidst Fresh Violence

Silchar: Sanjay Kumar Misra, IG Mizoram and Cachar Frontier and additional charge of IG STC BSF Churachandpur visited Manipur to take stock of the prevailing law and order situation and to review the operational preparedness of the force in the wake of the fresh escalation of violence in Manipur.

Misra, accompanied Ravi Gandhi, ADG (EC) BSF Kolkata to call on the Director General of Police, Adviser (Security) and Chief Secretary of Manipur and discussed the prevailing security scenarios of the State. A BSF source said, Ravi Gandhi also reviewed an Attestation Parade of HC (RO/RM) of the BSF at Churachandpur. He also interacted with officers and troops deployed in Manipur and appreciated their relentless efforts in maintaining law and order.

