Assam: Businessman arrested for harassing employee in office in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An incident of alleged sexual harassment took place near the Cycle Factory location in Fatasil Ambari of Guwahati, and the victim approached the local police, leading to the arrest of one Sanjay Kumar Kedia.

According to sources, a female employee of a heavy machine-producing company alleged that the owner, named Sanjay Kumar Kedia, had harassed her in the godown of their company when no other employee was present there. The victim promptly approached the Fatashil Ambari Police Station and lodged an FIR against him, leading to his arrest. Sanjay Kumar Kedia apparently confessed to his crime in front of the police. It was mentioned that he was involved in similar incidents in the past but managed to escape the grips of the police. However, an investigation has been initiated into this incident.

