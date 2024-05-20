Independent candidate of Nagaon Lok Sabha seat arrested on the charge of sexual harassment

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Abu Sama who has contested as an independent candidate in the prestigious Nagaon parliamentary constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, was arrested on charge of sexual harassment, blackmailing and extortion of money from a female victim hailing from Juria area on Saturday evening.

Shama was arrested by Juria police and produced before a local court. The court immediately sent him to judicial custody. It was reported that Abu Sama who is illegally running a pharmacy at Juria Bazar, made viral a sexual video with the victim female in social media a few days back, sources added.

Sources claimed that the victim female lodged an FIR regarding sexual harrasment as well as extortion of money against the independent candidate Abu Sama a couple of days back at the office of Superintendent of Police, Nagaon in which the victim female asserted that Sama had already looted several lakhs of rupees in various installments from the female by threatening her with dire consequences.

When the woman came to his pharmacy for medical purposes, Abu Sama allegedly injected medicine into the body of the female and shot some nude videos at her unconscious state, sources said, adding that thereafter he continued harrasment and blackmailed the victim.

Meanwhile, in connection with another case related to the same episode, the same Juria police arrested two local scribes of digital media identified as Saddam Hussain and Khairul Islam on charge of blackmailing and extortion in the same evening on Saturday.

According to sources, the arrested scribes telecasted a news item regarding sexual harrasment and blackmailing of another woman by Abu Sama a couple of days ago.

Following the news, Abu Sama lodged an FIR in Juria PS in which he alleged that both scribes demanded money from him for not filing the news in their respective digital media houses, sources added further.

