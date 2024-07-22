Assam: Businessman found dead at Noonmati in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A well-to-do businessman was found dead at his residence in the Noonmati locality of the city, and his former wife has alleged mental harassment by his current wife as the cause of his death.

The owner of Kumar Enterprises, Kumar Gaurav, was found dead in his residence. His body was taken to GMCH following the discovery that his third wife had arrived and alleged that he was being mentally harassed by his fourth wife. While the fourth wife abstained from making any comment regarding the matter, his third wife added that during a recent interaction, the deceased had mentioned that he was being tortured mentally by the fourth wife.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim are on their way to Guwahati from Bihar, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

