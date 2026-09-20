Assam cab and e-rickshaw drivers offer low-fare, free rides to Zubeen Kshetra on singer’s death anniversary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Assam observed the first death anniversary of singer Zubeen Garg on Saturday, cab and e-rickshaw drivers joined the tribute by offering discounted and, in some cases, free rides to fans travelling to Zubeen Kshetra at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The Assam State Drivers' Union (ASDU) arranged low-fare cab services for devotees and fans heading to the memorial site for Zubeen Divas. The service was available from 5 am to 5 pm, with more than 300 registered and union-affiliated drivers participating in the initiative.

According to the union, fares had been kept substantially below the prevailing rates and were intended mainly to cover fuel and basic operational expenses. The concession was available for both online and offline bookings, though it applied only to the onward journey to Zubeen Kshetra.

The participating cabs also carried photographs of Zubeen Garg as a mark of respect. Drivers provided free drinking water to passengers travelling to the site.

"This is our way of honouring an artist who gave so much to Assam," a representative of the drivers' union said.

The initiative came at a time when fare-related disputes between drivers and passengers had remained a contentious issue in Guwahati. App-based cab drivers had also staged protests in recent months over fare structures and rising operating costs.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg: The Unspoken Void Left Behind for Garima Saikia Garg