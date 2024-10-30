Assam: Cab driver returns lost bag to owner in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a heartwarming display of honesty and kindness, cab driver Ramjalu Gayary has set an example of civic responsibility. He returned a lost bag containing valuable documents and Rs 15,000 in cash to its rightful owner, Taruna Mishra.

The bag was left behind during a cab ride from Kalakhetra to Ulubari. Recognizing the importance of the lost items, Gayary promptly contacted authorities. The Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Paltan Bazaar Police Station facilitated the reunion, ensuring the bag’s safe return. Taruna Mishra expressed immense gratitude for Gayary’s goodwill gesture.

