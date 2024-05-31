Assam: Calls for plantation drive on the occasion of World Environment Day

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The president and general secretary of the Assam Forest Employees; Association called on all members of the organisation, including the retired employees of the department, to plant saplings on the occasion of the upcoming World Environment Day on June 5. They also called on the members not to just plant but to take care of the plants in the days to come through this initiative. They also invited all officials, staff, and employees of the department to take part in the event organised to commemorate World Environment Day.

Also Read: Assam Rifles collaborates with locals for tree plantation drive in Sonitpur district (sentinelassam.com)