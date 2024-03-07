Assam Rifles collaborates with locals for tree plantation drive in Sonitpur district

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a tree plantation drive in collaboration with the local populace of Lokra under Sonitpur district on Wednesday. The event took place at Sonaimiri Village where military personnel and locals joined hands to plant a diverse range of trees and shrubs. The initiative aimed not only to enhance the green cover but also to foster a sense of shared responsibility for the environment. The plantation drive witnessed the planting of numerous tree saplings, including indigenous species known for their environmental benefits. Local volunteers and military personnel joined in to make the atmosphere inclusive.

