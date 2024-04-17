Assam: Campaign for phase-I Lok Sabha poll to end today

GUWAHATI: As per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the election campaign for all three phases of the Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024 will end 48 hours prior to the end of the poll. In this regard, the election campaign in all the HPCs under Phase I will come to an end at 5 p.m. on April 17, 2024, i.e., 48 hours prior to the close of polls. This is in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines under the provisions enacted in Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of Peoples' Act, 1951. During this period, no person shall convene, hold, attend, join, or address any public meetings, processions, etc., or display of election matter by means of television or similar apparatus.

No loudspeakers fitted on vehicles of any kind or in any other manner shall be permitted to be used during the period of 48 hours for propagation of any election matter to the public or by holding any musical concert, any theatrical performance, or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the members of the public in any polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for the first phase. The result of any exit or opinion poll conducted shall not be published, publicised, or disseminated in any manner by print, electronic, or any other media during this period.

The media should refrain from telecasting and publishing programmes, including predictions by astrologers, tarot readers, political analysis, etc., that in any way whatsoever predict the results of the elections during the prohibited period under Section 126A of the R.P. Act 1951. The objective of this prohibition is to provide a silence period to the electors in the run-up to the actual polling day, a press release said.

