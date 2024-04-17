Assam: Assets of candidates in phase-II of Lok Sabha poll Range from Rs 14,000 to Rs 83 crore

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 60 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Assam in the second phase own assets ranging from only Rs 14,000 to Rs 83 crore. On the education of the candidates, 48 percent are in the range of Class VIII to XII standards.

The second phase of the poll will take place on April 26 in Darrang-Udalguri LS, Diphu (ST) LS, Karimganj LS, Nagaon LS, and Silchar LS constituencies.

According to the report by the ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms), 32 percent of the 60 candidates own assets worth over Rs 1 crore. This club has five candidates from the BJP, four candidates from the Congress, and two from the AIUDF. The average asset of the five BJP candidates in this club is Rs 15 crore, and that of the two AIUDF candidates is Rs 41 crore. The average asset of the four candidates falling into this category is Rs 3 crore.

The top three candidates in terms of owning the highest assets are (i) Sahabul Islam Choudhury of the AIUDF from Karimganj, owning Rs 83 crore; (ii) BJP candidate Suresh Bora from Nagaon, owning Rs 46.14 crore; and (iii) BJP candidate Diphu Amarsing Tisso, owning Rs 22.78 crore. The candidate with the lowest amount of assets is an independent candidate from Silchar Raju Das, owning only Rs 14,229.

Forty-eight percent of the 60 candidates in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election declared their educational qualifications from Class VIII to Class XII. Details of the educational qualifications of the 60 candidates are that four passed class VIII, four passed class X, 21 passed class XII, 15 are graduates, six are graduate professionals, and ten are post-graduates.

Nine of the 60 candidates, according to the ADR, have criminal cases, and eight have serious criminal cases. The five BJP candidates of these constituencies have two criminal cases, the two AIUDF candidates have four criminal cases, two Gana Suraksha party candidates have one criminal case, 28 independent candidates have nine criminal cases, and the remaining 23 candidates have no cases against them.

