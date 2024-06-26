Assam: Cancellation and diversion of trains for undertaking capacity augmentation works

GUWAHATI: In view of proposed non-interlocking works between Chhaygaon and Mirza sections under the Rangiya division of N. F. Railway for the commissioning of double lines, the following trains are being cancelled and diverted: Speaking to the press, Sabyasachi Dee, Chief Public Relations Officer of N F Railway, said that Train No. 15602 (Guwahati-Dhubri) Express, Train No. 05803 (New Bongaigaon-Guwahati) Passenger Special, Train No. 05020 (Guwahati-Mendipathar) Passenger Special, and Train No. 07523/07524 (New Bongaigaon-Guwahati-New Bongaigaon) DEMU will remain cancelled from June 25 to June 27, 2024. "Also, Train No. 15601 (Dhubri-Guwahati) Express, Train No. 05804 (Guwahati-New Bongaigaon) Passenger, and Train No. 05019 (Mendipathar-Guwahati) Passenger Special will remain cancelled from June 26 to June 28, 2024. Train No. 05608 (Guwahati-Medipathar) Passenger and Train No. 05697 (New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati) Special will remain cancelled on June 26, 2024. In addition to this, Train No. 05698 (Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri) Special will remain cancelled on June 25, 2024, along with Train No. 05607 (Mendipathar-Guwahati) Passenger, which will remain cancelled on June 27, 2024.

Stating about the diversion of trains, he said that train No. 12346 (Guwahati-Howrah) Saraighat Express commencing journey on June 27, 2024, and train No. 15662 (Kamakhya-Ranchi) Express commencing journey on June 25, 2024, will be diverted via Kamakhya-Rangiya-New Bongaigaon. "Train No. 12345 (Howrah-Guwahati) Saraighat Express commencing journey on June 25 and 26, 2024, train No. 22511 (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on June 25, 2024, and train No. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala) Humsafar Express commencing journey on June 25, 2024 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon-Rangiya-Kamakhya," he said, according to a press release.

