Assam: Cancer patients treated to evening of laughter and joy at Apna Ghar, Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In a heart-warming initiative, cancer patients and their caregivers at Apna Ghar, Guwahati by the Intas Foundation experienced a much-needed evening of laughter and joy. The programme, aimed at bringing comfort and cheer to those undergoing cancer treatments, featured a team of skilled clowns from the Assam Medical Clowning Academy, led by renowned artist Anubhav Mahanta and his team members.

The event, held at Apna Ghar, a shelter home for cancer patients and their families, saw the clowns engaging with patients in light-hearted activities. The clowns, through their performances, helped alleviate the stress and emotional burden faced by both the patients and their caregivers, offering them a few hours of relief from the challenges of battling cancer.

Amrita Borkotoky, programme director of Sampoorna by the Deepjyoti India Foundation, who organized the event, highlighted the importance of such initiatives. The clowns, including Anubhav Mahanta and his team, used humour, music, and movement to engage with the patients. Caregivers also expressed their gratitude, noting how the positive energy helped them feel recharged.

The collaboration between Sampoorna, the Assam Medical Clowning Academy, and the Intas Foundation is part of a broader effort to introduce alternative therapies and emotional support into medical care for cancer patients, stated a press release.

