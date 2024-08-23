Mumbai-based ‘Gam Kharu’ Assists Two Cancer Patients from Assam with ₹70,000 in Mumbai

MANGALDAI: ‘Gam Kharu’ - an organization of Assamese women living in Mumbai, in continuing their praiseworthy service to the distressed and the needy women of Assam has offered financial assistance to two women cancer patients from Assam at Mumbai. The members of ‘Gam Kharu’ have been celebrating the traditional Assamese culture in Mumbai and they also joined the performance of ‘Bhado Mohiya Naam’. This year they offered a helping hand in the form of an amount of Rs. 35000.00 to Jamuna Devi (28) from Udalguri district who had to have one leg amputated 12 years back due to cancer. He was re admitted to the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with cancer again.

Hiya Gogoi, a 10-year-old girl from Dhemaji district, is undergoing treatment at Mumbai Tata Memorial Hospital for bone marrow cancer. The organization has also donated Rs 35,000 to this little girl. This year, the Bhado Mohiya Naam has been started under the supervision of Jeuti Phukan. Every year, the donations collected from the Bhado Mohiya and the contributions collected by performing the Assamese traditional ‘Husori’ are used to help the needy every year.

Also Read: Biswanath Hosts Enrollment Camp for Sukanya Samridhi Yojana and Mahila Samman Savings Scheme

Also Watch: