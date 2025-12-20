Assam: Cannabis cultivation destroyed in Boko area

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An extensive anti-narcotics operation was carried out in the Sontoli and Mahtoli areas under the Boko Excise Circle in the Kamrup district on Thursday morning as part of a drive against crops banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

During the coordinated raid, excise personnel detected and destroyed a large number of cannabis plants cultivated illegally across several locations. A total of 450 cannabis plants were cut down and incinerated at the sites to prevent further misuse.

Officials estimated the market value of the destroyed contraband at around Rs 70 lakh. The operation was conducted by teams from the Excise Intelligence Bureau, Guwahati, along with excise units from Kamrup and Kamrup Metro districts, under the leadership of Superintendent of Excise Debajit Nath.

