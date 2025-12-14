Guwahati: Cannabis and heroin seized, drug traffickers arrested in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested two alleged drug traffickers and seized substantial quantities of narcotics in separate intelligence-led operations carried out in Guwahati. Acting on inputs about the movement of contraband from the Inter-State Bus Terminal, a team from Azara Police Station set up a check-post and intercepted a suspect whose luggage was found to contain a large cache of cannabis. Officers recovered 41 packets weighing around 40 kilograms from two trolley bags and three travel bags, leading to the arrest of Amit Ram, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Legal proceedings were initiated against him.

In another operation, a joint team from Dispur Police Station and the Special Operations Group intercepted a Swift car at Lakhimi Nagar and apprehended 30-year-old Saju Rahman Laskar. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of seven soap boxes of heroin weighing 83 grams. Further investigation prompted a follow-up raid, conducted with assistance from Hatigaon Police Station, at a hotel in the Bhetapara area, where an additional 29 soap boxes of heroin weighing 338 grams were seized from a room. A 19-year-old woman identified as Tina Begum Laskar was also detained in connection with the case.

Also Read: Guwahati: 2.6 kg cannabis, 15 ATM cards seized; Three held in Azara