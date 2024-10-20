Assam: Car smugglers arrested in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A personnel from the Hatigaon police station was injured while attempting to apprehend a gang of international car smugglers near the Khanqah, Sijubari area in Hatigaon locality in Guwahati.

According to reports, the gang of five car smugglers had traveled from Meghalaya to Guwahati to pick up stolen cars. Acting on an intelligence report, the police launched an operation near Khanqah at night, when the gang was reportedly finalizing a deal for the stolen vehicles.

The sudden manhunt led to a major scuffle between the gang members and the police, during which the officers were attacked. The international car smugglers attempted to escape after damaging a police vehicle.

Four car smugglers were apprehended, while another managed to flee the scene. The injured policeman was referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and is undergoing treatment. The arrested smugglers include Anawar from Teromile, Hirak Jyoti Boro from Digarubotakuchi, Dhan Jyoti Doloi from Jogdal and Samiran Das from Goalpara, Bapuji Nagar. Meanwhile, the Hatigaon police continue their interrogation.

