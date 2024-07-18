Car lifter gang busted, four arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Special Operations Group of the WGPD and a team from the Gorchuk Police Station busted a gang of car lifters after it arrested four thugs, namely Taher Ali, Hansu Miya, Rafiqul Islam, and Basar Ali, on Tuesday evening. With the help of a cyber cell, the team pinpointed these thugs for the stealing of a Tata Yodha vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 QC 6753 from Milijuli Path in Paschim Bora Gaon in the early morning of July 15. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

