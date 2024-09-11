Assam: Cart Pullers Stage Protest, Demand Release of Arrested Members in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The members of the Guwahati Thela Chalak Sangha staged a protest on September 9, demanding the release of ten of their members arrested following a tussle with police on September 7. The incident occurred at Gate No. 3 near SRCB Road, where tensions flared up between labourers and traffic personnel.

The conflict began when cart pullers were asked to clear the road due to traffic congestion, as they were blocking the way. The members of the Sangha alleged that many of them were arrested and sent to jail by the police for no reason.

According to sources, around 100 cart pullers confronted the police, leading to a scuffle. A police official said, "During the scuffle, one traffic police was injured, prompting the police to take action and arrest 10 labourers actively involved in the fight. The situation escalated quickly, and the police had to step in to restore order."

"The arrested labourers were sent to jail, prompting their fellow cart pullers to stop work and protest seeking their release. The case has been sent to the court, and the matter is now out of the police's hands," the police officer added.

