Assam: IIT-Guwahati student commits suicide, students staged protest

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A third-year B. Tech Computer Science student is alleged to have committed suicide on Monday morning, bringing another suicide case to the attention of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

The body of the deceased was discovered in the dorm room of the Brahmaputra Hostel. The deceased has been identified as Bimlesh Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The reason behind his sudden and extreme action is not yet known and the body has been transferred to the police station for post-mortem evaluation. This is the second suicide that has occurred at the institute in the previous month. Following this event, students are demonstrating in front of IIT-G’s Administration Building.

