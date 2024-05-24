Assam: Case registered against alleged abuse of teenager in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The driver of a water tanker allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager in the city. The incident took place in the Chandmari locality on Thursday, and the driver has been mentioned to be a resident of the same locality. The driver had allegedly visited the victim’s home to deliver water and committed the crime after finding out that the victim was alone at home. The incident was reported at the Chandmari Police Station, and a case was registered under Section 126/24 of the CrPC, and the driver was arrested after that.

