Assam: Police Constable Held for Sexually Harassing Minor, Sharing Obscene Pictures

GUWAHATI: A police constable was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he was in a relationship with in Jorhat.
As per reports, the victim's mother filed a FIR and a complaint under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.
The mother said that Constable Phukan coerced the juvenile to transmit a nude photo of herself over WhatsApp, which he then shared on social media.
The accused allegedly sexually molested the girl at her house while her parents were away. He was then arrested and brought before the Jorhat court, where he was sentenced to judicial custody.
This tragedy has renewed concerns about the safety and security of young girls and women in India, emphasizing the necessity for stringent measures to combat sexual abuse.
Earlier on Monday, a person was sentenced to seven years in prison for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Guwahati, according to reports.
Reportedly, the verdict was announced by the Additional Session Judge of Kamrup District on Monday.
The accused, identified as Soiful Ali, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, according to sources.
Reports suggest that in 2005, the accused, Soiful, abducted a female school student from Guwahati’s Noonmati locality. Allegedly, he kept her hidden in a remote village in Goalpara where he reportedly sexually abused her for an extended period.
Soiful was arrested after a complaint was filed at the Noonmati Police Station. The District Legal Services Authority has also directed that the victim girl be compensated by the government.
In February, the Additional Sessions Judge of Gomati district in Tripura convicted one person to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a girl under the pretext of marriage.
The incident occurred in the year 2000 when the accused, identified as Tapan Dey, allegedly raped a girl by falsely promising marriage.
