Assam: Police Constable Held for Sexually Harassing Minor, Sharing Obscene Pictures

GUWAHATI: A police constable was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he was in a relationship with in Jorhat.

As per reports, the victim's mother filed a FIR and a complaint under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

The mother said that Constable Phukan coerced the juvenile to transmit a nude photo of herself over WhatsApp, which he then shared on social media.

The accused allegedly sexually molested the girl at her house while her parents were away. He was then arrested and brought before the Jorhat court, where he was sentenced to judicial custody.