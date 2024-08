Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) at Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station seized a truck (RJ05 GC 1761) in front of Sankar Bhojanalay in Jorabat, thwarting an attempt to smuggle 38 live cattle. The police team intercepted the truck and rescued all 38 cattle, ensuring their safety.

