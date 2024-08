Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a swift operation, a team from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) intercepted a truck in Jalukbari and rescued 38 live cattle which were about to be smuggled. The truck, bearing registration number AS28 AC 0615, was stopped after an intelligence tip-off. Legal action has been initiated against the perpetrators.

Also read: Sootea Police Crack Down on Cattle Smuggling: Luxury Car Used in Theft Seized, Cows Recovered (sentinelassam.com)