Assam: CBI registers case against ex-Canara Bank manager

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Shillong registered a corruption case against a former senior official of Canara Bank and a private businessman in connection with alleged irregularities in loan sanctions at the Hailakandi branch in Assam.

According to the FIR filed by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Shillong, the case was registered under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, along with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. The accused named in the case were Ramachandra Hansda, the then Senior Manager and former Chief Manager of Canara Bank’s Hailakandi branch, Nasim Uddin Choudhury, proprietor of M/s North East Car Bazar, and unknown public servants and private individuals.

The FIR stated that between 2020 and 2023, Hansda allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with Choudhury and others to obtain undue advantage in return for sanctioning a large number of loans. The loans included 209 e-rickshaw loans, MSME term loans and bank OCC loans amounting to approximately Rs 2.78 crore, which were sanctioned to various borrowers during the said period.

The CBI further alleged that undue advantages amounting to about Rs 11.40 lakh were received in bank accounts belonging to Hansda or his family members and relatives. The money was allegedly routed through accounts of Choudhury’s family members and relatives as part of the illegal gratification linked to the sanctioning of loans.

The agency noted that the information was received from a reliable source and prima facie disclosed the commission of cognizable offences. Prior approval for investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was obtained from the competent authority of Canara Bank against the former branch head.

Following the registration of the regular case, the investigation was entrusted to Inspector Keshab Das of the CBI, ACB, Shillong. Copies of the FIR were forwarded to senior CBI in the North Eastern Zone and the Chief Vigilance Officer of Canara Bank for information and necessary action.

