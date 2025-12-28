Assam: ANS moves PM, seeks CBI probe on PM-Kisan scam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS) recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into an alleged Rs 567 crore scam under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, popularly known as the PM-Kisan, that occurred in Assam.

In its letter to the PM, the ANS stated that a scam of Rs 567 crore has occurred in Assam under the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. The said money was said to have been misappropriated through the accounts of 8,44,672 fake farmers. The scam took place in 33 districts of Assam under the supervision of the state government, and the names of 98 agricultural development officers from a few districts came to light.

The letter further states that a complaint regarding this scam was previously filed with the Prime Minister’s Office (Complaint Nos. PMOPG/D/2023/0094638 and PMOPG/D/2024/0220188). Despite this complaint, the Central Government and the Assam Government have not taken any legal action against any government official or employee to date, the letter said.

It was also stated that an application was filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking an investigation into this scam. But to date, the CBI has also not investigated the matter.

Therefore, ANS president Diganta Saikia, through the letter, once again informed the PM about the scam and requested him to approve an investigation by the CBI through the Prime Minister’s Office into the alleged scam.

Talking to The Sentinel, ANS president Diganta Saikia said, “We have now written to the PM. In the letter addressed directly to the PM, we have sought his approval of a CBI investigation. We had earlier moved the CBI, seeking an investigation into the PM-Kisan scam. The CBI, in turn, has forwarded our complaint to the Additional Director General of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam. In its letter, the CBI mentions the letter written by us regarding the embezzlement of funds under the PM-Kisan scheme. It is also stated in the letter that the CBI, Guwahati branch, has not conducted any investigation into the matter.”

“Although there are 98 names of ADOs from different districts, there is no name of any ADO in seven districts of Upper Assam and two in Lower Assam,” Saikia further said, pointing out that no ADOs in the districts of Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat in Upper Assam and Bongaigaon and Chirang in Lower Assam were named in the lists provided to him by the department, although fake beneficiaries were named in these districts also.

