Assam: CCTOA congratulates BPF for BTC poll victory

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Coordination Committee of Tribal Organizations, Assam (CCTOA), has extended its congratulations to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), led by Hagrama Mohilary, for emerging as the single largest party and securing an absolute majority in the recently concluded BTC elections held on September 22.

CCTOA expressed hope that the BPF will dedicate itself to the holistic development of the 35 lakh people belonging to 26 communities of the BTR and continue to work for the welfare of all tribal communities across Assam.

The organization also urged the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), led by Pramod Boro, to provide full cooperation to Mohilary’s leadership in the larger interest of the people of the BTR.

