Assam: BPF stakes claim to form new council; oath-taking on Oct 5

Our primary goal is to give people land pattas: Mohilary

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A delegation of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) led by party chief Hagrama Mohilary on Sunday staked claim before Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to form the Council after a landslide victory in the just-concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election. Earlier, the oath-taking ceremony was scheduled to take place on October 3, but it has now been deferred to October 5 in Kokrajhar.

Taking to the media after his meeting with the Governor, Mohilary said, “Today we, as the BPF party, met with the Governor after securing the mandate of the people. After our plea to the Governor on the subject, he assured us that he will attend the oath-taking ceremony.” “After the formation of the new BTC government, our primary aim will be providing land pattas. We received the love and mandate from people of all religions, castes and communities in the election.We will similarly return the love and affection showered on us,” he added.

In the evening today, the BPF team led by Hagrama Mohilary met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and invited him to be present as the guest of honour at the oath-taking ceremony in Kokrajhar.

After meeting with the CM, senior leader and BPF MLA Durga Das Boro said, “Durga Puja started today, and the Dashami will be on October 2. On Dashami, most of the puja committees organise immersion of the idol, but others do it on the day after Dashami, i.e., October 3 this year. This is the case in BTR also. Because of this, the oath-taking has been deferred to October 5.” In the just-concluded BTC poll, the UPPL won in seven seats, the BJP in five seats and the BPF got the absolute majority with 28 seats in the 40-member council.

