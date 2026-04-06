Assam Celebrates Rajasthan Foundation Day With Cultural Event in Guwahati

Assam observed Rajasthan Foundation Day with a cultural programme at the Pragjyotish ITA Cultural Centre in Guwahati, held under the Central government's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, which promotes cultural exchange between Indian states.
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Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the event and spoke about the spirit of unity in diversity that the occasion represents.
He paid tribute to Rajasthan's rich legacy and its integration into the Indian Union under Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, while also acknowledging the contributions of historical figures such as Maharana Pratap and Meerabai.
The Governor drew attention to the cultural ties between Assam and Rajasthan, recalling the legacy of Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla, and praised the Rajasthani community for its contributions to Assam's development over the years.
The event featured speeches by officials and a cultural performance, and was attended by dignitaries and members of the public, according to an official press release.