Assam Celebrates Rajasthan Foundation Day With Cultural Event in Guwahati

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the event and spoke about the spirit of unity in diversity that the occasion represents.

He paid tribute to Rajasthan's rich legacy and its integration into the Indian Union under Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, while also acknowledging the contributions of historical figures such as Maharana Pratap and Meerabai.

The Governor drew attention to the cultural ties between Assam and Rajasthan, recalling the legacy of Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla, and praised the Rajasthani community for its contributions to Assam's development over the years.