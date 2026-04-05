Gaurav Gogoi can take Assam forward: Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh

Congress targets BJP ahead of polls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh launched a sharp attack on the Assam government, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption, promoting syndicate networks, and burdening the state with massive debt.

Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Singh said, “Everyone knows that there is no Chief Minister in the world as corrupt as the present Chief Minister of Assam. Stories of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s corruption are being discussed across the country. A Chief Minister is meant to work for the welfare of the people and take major decisions. Our Constitution envisioned a welfare state—to bring the poor and deprived into the mainstream, provide education and healthcare, and ensure employment. But the present Chief Minister of Assam shows no concern for these issues.” He alleged that the government has established syndicates and is looting Assam in a planned manner. He added that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, the state has taken loans exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore, burdening the people.

Referring to Gaurav Gogoi, Singh said, “I worked with his father Tarun Gogoi and saw his tenure as Chief Minister and Union Minister. He took Assam to great heights. Today, I see Gaurav Gogoi as my colleague in Parliament, and when he speaks, it feels like he is following in his father’s footsteps and wants to take Assam forward. This is the dream of every Assamese.”

Singh added, “Today, Congress is contesting the elections under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi. The people of Assam must bid farewell to this corrupt government on April 9. Use your vote as a weapon against this government. This government thrives on division—Hindu vs Muslim—and wants to stay in power by any means. Assam cannot tolerate this government any longer. Tea garden workers, labourers, and farmers are in a dire condition, and they will ensure this government’s exit.”

He also said that the Congress party has always created opportunities for villages and the poor. “We have given several guarantees in Assam. Women will receive direct cash transfers every month. Those who wish to start businesses will be provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000. The people of Assam already know under what circumstances Zubeen Garg was taken outside. Congress guarantees that within 100 days of forming the government, justice will be delivered to his family. We have also decided to establish a world-class institution in the name of Zubeen Garg dedicated to art and culture. Unlike the current system of temporary land pattas, Congress will provide permanent land rights to the landless. A separate department for senior citizens will be created, and Rs 1,250 per month will be provided. Every family will receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh.”

He further stated that Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that Article 244A will be implemented in Assam, ensuring autonomy for certain regions so that decisions are not taken solely from Guwahati or Delhi. “This is not just a promise, but a vision for Assam’s future—to empower every household.”

Referring to Bihar, Singh said that during elections, Rs 10,000 was deposited into women’s accounts, but today the government cannot even pay salaries. He warned people against such practices, urging them to learn from Bihar and not fall into similar situations.

Also Read: Assam: Gaurav Gogoi backs Congress candidate, slams govt over development priorities