Assam Celebrates Rongali Bihu 2026 From Sadiya to Dhubri, With Joy Tinged by the Memory of Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg's Absence Felt Across Every Stage

Pandals across Guwahati and beyond have felt the absence of their most beloved performer, with many noting that the usual lustre and throngs associated with Rongali Bihu are somewhat diminished this year.

Yet in a collective act of tribute, singers across stages throughout the state have been performing Zubeen Garg's timeless songs in his memory — turning what could have been silence into a celebration of his enduring legacy.

Celebrations From Guwahati to the Districts

Large gatherings have been witnessed at prominent venues across the state. Guwahati's historic Latasil Bihu Sanmilani — the state's first stage Bihu — has drawn significant crowds, along with celebrations at Bharalumukh, Chandmari, and Noonmati.

Districts including Jorhat, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Golaghat have all witnessed vibrant Bihu celebrations, featuring traditional games, Bihu dances, and colourful cultural programmes.

Youths continue to carry forward the Husori tradition, visiting households to sing Bihu songs and offer blessings to families — a practice that remains at the spiritual heart of Bohag Bihu.