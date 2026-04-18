Assam Celebrates Rongali Bihu 2026 From Sadiya to Dhubri, With Joy Tinged by the Memory of Zubeen Garg

Spring has brought renewal to both banks of the Brahmaputra, and from Sadiya to Dhubri, Assam is alive with the colours, sounds, and spirit of Rongali Bihu — the most cherished festival of the Assamese people.
The rhythmic beats of the dhol and the melodious notes of the pepa echo across the state. Husori troupes move from house to house carrying blessings, and Bihutolis reverberate with music and dance well into the night.
Yet this year's celebrations carry an unmistakable emotional undertone — it is the first Bohag Bihu being observed without Zubeen Garg, the singer whose voice has been inseparable from the festival for generations of Assamese people.
Also Read: ‘Zubeen Manokhor Jatra’: Manas Robin announces web series on Zubeen Garg
Pandals across Guwahati and beyond have felt the absence of their most beloved performer, with many noting that the usual lustre and throngs associated with Rongali Bihu are somewhat diminished this year.
Yet in a collective act of tribute, singers across stages throughout the state have been performing Zubeen Garg's timeless songs in his memory — turning what could have been silence into a celebration of his enduring legacy.
Large gatherings have been witnessed at prominent venues across the state. Guwahati's historic Latasil Bihu Sanmilani — the state's first stage Bihu — has drawn significant crowds, along with celebrations at Bharalumukh, Chandmari, and Noonmati.
Districts including Jorhat, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Golaghat have all witnessed vibrant Bihu celebrations, featuring traditional games, Bihu dances, and colourful cultural programmes.
Youths continue to carry forward the Husori tradition, visiting households to sing Bihu songs and offer blessings to families — a practice that remains at the spiritual heart of Bohag Bihu.
This year's Rongali Bihu also coincides with the birth centenary of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and the legendary musician's memory has had a prominent place across Bihu committees and stages throughout the state.
Almost every Bihu committee has paid tribute to the Balladeer of Assam, weaving his centenary celebrations into the broader festivity of the season.
Even in a year marked by loss and reflection, Rongali Bihu has reaffirmed what it has always represented — a festival that binds Assamese identity, bridges generations, and brings joy and unity to every heart across the state.