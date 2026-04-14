Manas Robin Announces Web Series 'Zubeen Manokhor Jatra' as Tribute to Zubeen Garg, to Premiere on April 15

Assam singer Manas Robin announced a new web series titled "Zubeen Manokhor Jatra" at a press conference held at Jyotichitraban in Guwahati on Monday, as a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Assamese artist Zubeen Garg.

The series is set to premiere on April 15, coinciding with Rongali Bihu celebrations — the first Bohag Bihu Assam will observe without Zubeen Garg.

Why the Series Was Made

Speaking at the press conference, Manas Robin said the web series was conceived to keep the memories of Zubeen Garg alive at a time when his absence will be felt most deeply across Assam.

"Every Assamese will feel his absence this year," Robin said, adding that the series is a small effort to ease the emotional void left by the legendary singer's passing.

Also Read: Tributes to cultural icons mark this year’s Latasil Bihu celebrations