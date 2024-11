Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Pan Bazaar Police Station acted on an intelligence report and arrested a peddler, Bikash Gogoi (30) of Tengakhat, after he was caught with 12 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 16.25 gm, near Guwahati Railway Station.

