Assam: STF Busts Two Drug Peddlers In Guwahati, Heroin Seized

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against narcotics trafficking, a drug peddler was arrested by the Assam Police's Special Task Force at Dakhingaon in Guwahati's Kahilipara area on 3rd November.

Acting on reliable intelligence, a raid was conducted which led to the apprehension of Mafizur Rahman, aged 32 years, hailing from Assam's Barpeta district.

A soap box containing heroin weighing 11.43 grams (without soap box) and a mobile phone was found from his possession. A scooty bearing registration number AS 01 FL 2243 was also seized.