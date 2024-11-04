Assam: STF Busts Two Drug Peddlers In Guwahati, Heroin Seized

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against narcotics trafficking, a drug peddler was arrested by the Assam Police's Special Task Force at Dakhingaon in Guwahati's Kahilipara area on 3rd November.
Acting on reliable intelligence, a raid was conducted which led to the apprehension of Mafizur Rahman, aged 32 years, hailing from Assam's Barpeta district.
A soap box containing heroin weighing 11.43 grams (without soap box) and a mobile phone was found from his possession. A scooty bearing registration number AS 01 FL 2243 was also seized.
Upon interrogation, the detainee revealed the whereabouts of his associate, leading to a search operation at the disclosed location.
The STF nabbed another drug peddler going by the name of Nur Hussain, aged 23 years, living in a rented house in Milan Nagar of the same area and originally hailing from Barpeta district in Assam.
9 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 107.63 grams (without soap boxes), a mobile phone and cash worth Rs. 95 was recovered from his possession.
