Assam: Central Guwahati Police District arrested female narcotics peddler

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Central Guwahati Police District team from the Pan Bazaar Police Station nabbed one Sorbanu Begum alias Marjina of Boko after she was caught with 30 vials containing a total of 39.92 gm of suspected heroin, two soap boxes with suspected heroin with a net weight of 24.2 gm, Rs 3100 in cash, one mobile phone, one knife, and other documents. Further probe into the development led to a raid in Sorbanu Begum’s rented room at Dhirenpara, where stolen items included two laptops, five mobile phones, gold ornaments weighing 4.02 gm, Rs 6731 cash, eight packets of vials, and two soap boxes.

