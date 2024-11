Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team of Chandmari Police Station’s has successfully apprehended a thief, Md Saabuddin Khan, 23, from Kolgochia. The arrest was made in connection with a reported theft case, and legal proceedings are now underway.

