Two-wheeler thief caught in Guwahati city, seized stolen items

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A 20-year-old Mangaldoi resident, Abu Firdaus Raji, was arrested by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the East Guwahati Police Division and Basistha Police Station for stealing two-wheelers. The culprit’s modus operandi involved posing as a prospective buyer on the OLX app and then disappearing with the vehicle during test rides. Stolen items recovered are a suspected stolen bike (AS18M1149) and two mobile phones. The police have seized the stolen items from Raji’s possession, and legal action has been initiated against him.

