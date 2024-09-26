Assam: Central Guwahati Police District Bust Drug Hideout

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD), along with a team from Pragjyotishpur Police Station, conducted a raid on a drug hideout in Chopaidang. The operation resulted in the arrest of Gautam Baro, a key figure in the local narcotics scene.

A thorough search of the premises yielded a substantial haul of contraband, including three plastic soap boxes containing 16 vials of suspected heroin weighing 151 gm, a sealed bag of empty plastic vials, 42 empty plastic vials, 14 plastic tobacco containers, two mobile phones, and a gambling dice.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

