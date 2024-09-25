Assam: Chaygaon Police Arrest Man with ₹6 Lakh Worth of Drugs Smuggled in Soap Boxes

Boko: Chaygaon Police arrested a man with a large quantity of drugs at Gabardhan area under Chaygaon PS on Tuesday. He was identified as Ziarul Ali of Mahamaya Char in South Shalmara. The operation was conducted by the Chaygaon PS Officer-in-Charge Bhaskar Malla Patowary on a tip-off from Kamrup Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan. The drugs were smuggled in 14 soap boxes which weighed 203 gms. The drugs were estimated to be worth Rs 6 lakh in the market.

