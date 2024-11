STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Bhangagarh Police Station arrested a thief named Rohit Das of Kamakhya Nagar. Police recovered 16 LPG cylinders from his house. The receivers of stolen goods have also been detained, and they were identified as Rohit Agarwal of Tarun Nagar and Banajit Das of Jojoli.

