STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Pan Bazaar Police Station raided a hideout near 2 No rail gate and arrested a drug peddler named Srinjay Dey (31) of Sonapur. Police seized 11 vials of suspected heroin weighing 15.58 grams, four empty vials and a syringe. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

